Healthy Crunch partners with PR Firm On Q Communications ahead of Canadian launch

The company's move comes amidst soaring digital sales and retail growth.

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Healthy Crunch announces a partnership with Toronto-based PR firm On Q Communications to amplify its launch of simple, good-for-you snacks across Canada. Over the past four years, Healthy Crunch has experienced exponential growth, being the first to market with kale chips, coconut chips, and Canada's first allergen-free trail mix. Over the last year their focus has been on food innovation, and they are now ready to share their products with the masses.

"This year is a big innovation year for Healthy Crunch. We've taken pantry staples and completely revolutionized them to be better for you and better tasting," says Founder, Registered Dietitian and Trained Chef Julie Bednarski. "Our ultimate goal is to be a household name Canadians know they can feel good about eating, and this partnership is the first step in achieving that goal."

Healthy Crunch has emerged as a top competitor against brands that have been in the market for decades. The company's diverse line of Kale Chips, Coconut Chips, Trail Mix, Granola Bars, Seed Butters, Instant Lattes and Chia Jams have capitalized on the market's white space, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. This year Healthy Crunch is a finalist in the Retail Council of Canada's annual Grand Prix Awards, an award previously reserved for mega brands such as Procter & Gamble, Gay Lea Foods and Sobeys.

"Julie Bednarski is like the Elon Musk of food. She's not solving a new problem, rather a long-awaited one — she's offering solutions to Canadians who want to feel good about what they see in their pantries," says Tanya Dodaro, CEO of On Q Communications. "We are excited to amplify Healthy Crunch's national presence and we're confident Canadians are ready for it."

All of Healthy Crunch's products are allergen-free, gluten-free, non GMO, and certified vegan.

About Healthy Crunch

Healthy Crunch, the sub-brand of The Whole Living Kitchen Inc., is on a mission to innovate everyday foods by making them healthier and better tasting. The company has experienced rapid growth in both Canada and the US. It has successfully launched Canada's first allergen-free Trail Mix, while its new School Approved® line helps parents quickly identify nut-free and allergen-free products. Healthy Crunch products are made in Canada with local ingredients. Learn more at healthycrunch.com Follow Healthy Crunch on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Healthy Crunch

For further information: Healthy Crunch Media Contact: Maria-Teresa Andreacchi, On Q Communications for Healthy Crunch, [email protected], 416.953.5457