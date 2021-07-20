HealthSpace Signs New Contracts with State of Wisconsin DHS, Vermillion County IL, Mason County IL, and Hastings Prince Edward Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has signed new contracts with The State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services ("Wisconsin DHS") for radon and lead regulation, as well as Vermillion County, Illinois and Mason County, Illinois for environmental health data management. All three contracts include the use of HSPay. The Company also signed a contract with Hastings Prince Edward County in Ontario for environmental health data management. All of these contracts are five year agreements. Additionally, the Company has renewed contracts with the State of Ohio for an additional two years, and Northern Health Authority in Canada for an additional year.

The total value of the new contracts is US$709,230.95, of which US$599,230 is ARR, over the next five years.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has, as part of the Wisconsin DHS contract, entered into an authorized reseller agreement with Unisys (NYSE:UIS). Unisys is an authorized administrator of the NASPO contract (National Association of State Procurement Officials), which allows state and local government agencies to purchase software directly, with an expedited purchasing mechanism, using the NASPO contract that Unisys administers. Wisconsin DHS used this vehicle to procure HSCloud Suite for their agency. Being a part of Unisys's reseller channel will allow the Company to expand its reach by providing more state and local agencies the ability to efficiently procure HealthSpace products faster via sole source options.

The Company believes there is a large opportunity, especially for GovCall and new government verticals that the company is evaluating, to expand more rapidly the reach of its sales arm. Reseller channels can serve as a force multiplier for the Company's business development team to work with Unisys in order to promote the Company's products to government agencies nationwide. The Wisconsin DHS contract was the first such contract through this reseller agreement. Further, HealthSpace was not required to modify its prices as part of this agreement.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "We are excited to have all of these agencies join the HealthSpace family. I am also very pleased to begin the reseller arrangement with Unisys. Their size and scale allows our clients to purchase our products in an easier way, and holds the promise of reducing procurement cycles which could greatly reduce the time it takes to close certain contracts. The Wisconsin DHS contract adds another state agency, alongside the Department of Agriculture implementation, in Wisconsin. It is an honor when clients recommend you to other agencies, and shows the growth opportunity in front of the company, even in states and municipalities where contracts already exist for environmental health."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

About Unisys.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is built on over 145 years of game-changing innovation. Along the way, we feel we've made the world a better place by bringing technological innovation to businesses and governments around the world. Our company has evolved and adapted over time, but our passion for innovation and for helping our clients succeed has remained constant.

In a digital age, citizens expect fast access to easy-to-use services and a quick response. What they don't want is to be sent from one system to another, or to be forced to re-enter the same data multiple times. And state governments are on the hook to address all this in spite of budget constraints and a siloed IT environment that can't support growing demands.

For these reasons, many state agencies have implemented a shared-services approach—combining agencies with a similar focus into clusters in order to share data and simplify processes. But they've seen mixed results. Some have come up against trust issues, with agencies reluctant to release control over specific data. Others, frustrated by the effort needed to enable cross-agency integration, have dropped the initiative entirely. Still others have decided to rip out and replace everything, with cost overruns contributing to an extremely costly solution.

With Unisys, state governments can deploy technology so that it supports an integrated service delivery model while minimizing risk and expense. They can leverage comprehensive services to help cut out costs, simplify workflows, and deliver an improved service experience along all touch points. Ultimately, agencies will be better positioned to satisfy citizens and help state government achieve its mission.

About NASPO:

NASPO is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. Started in 1992, NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials, or NASPO.

NASPO is a non-profit association dedicated to strengthening the procurement community through education, research, and communication. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices of the 50 states, District of Columbia and territories of the United States. The NASPO purchasing officials provide leadership for professional public purchasing, improve the quality of purchasing and procurement, exchange information, and cooperate to attain greater efficiency and economy.

By working with a cooperative purchasing organization, states are able to leverage their spending through a single solicitation with the best value and superior contract terms. NASPO ValuePoint and our contractors focus on price, quality, reliability, warranties, and service while protecting states' interests with favorable terms and conditions.

States benefit from the lower administrative costs of processing solicitations by leveraging the expertise of staff across state boundaries. This division of labor allows states to share their resources and more efficiently achieve their business goals. NASPO ValuePoint reimburses states for the costs of leading and administering a NASPO ValuePoint, as well as for participating in sourcing teams.

Contractors also benefit considerably by avoiding the repetitive bid preparation expenses, eliminating the need for repetitive bids on the same solicitations for different jurisdictions. Contractors can factor in greater volumes for multiple jurisdictions when determining their pricing. These savings are then passed along to the states.

All states, the District of Columbia, and US Territories are eligible to use NASPO contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (604) 757-6888, [email protected]