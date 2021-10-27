HealthSpace Receives Letter for Notice of Contract Termination from the Florida Department of Health

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (OTCQB: HDSLF) (Frankfurt: 38H) announces that on October 26th, 2021 HealthSpace USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, received a notice from the Florida Department of Health (the "Client") indicating that, effective October 27, 2021, the Client was terminating its existing agreement (the "Agreement"), relating to the provision of the Company's product known as HSCloud, as a data management solution for the Client's programs administered by the Bureau of Environmental Health. For additional information related to the Agreement, please see the Company's prior news release dated April 3, 2019. The Company will be conducting a review with respect to the assertions of the Client related to cancelation of the Agreement, and is reviewing all available options.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HealthSpace's cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HealthSpace's cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 600 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HealthSpace also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health Department platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPay offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HealthSpace's GovCall platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements.

