HealthSpace is Awarded New Contract with Marin County California

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has received a signed award letter from Marin County Environmental Health Department in California ("Marin County").

On October 20th, 2020, the company submitted its proposal in response to Marin County's Request for Proposal ("RFP") for a replacement of their existing environmental health system. HealthSpace was selected for the contract out of four competitive proposals; the same companies that bid on the Sacramento County RFP. Marin County determined that HSCloud Suite was the superior choice for their needs.

This award allows the County to contract for HSCloud Suite, and HSPay, for a period of up to five years with a total award value of $700,940. The average ARR for Marin County over the next five years will be $64,388 annually. The contract execution, and projected implementation start date, is anticipated to be November of this year. Subscription revenue to the company is scheduled to begin on the same date.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "As with every new customer, we are excited and humbled to be able to partner with Marin County. It is even more humbling when you are also the overwhelmingly preferred choice. The health departments in the state are going through rapid change and are in need of software modernization. HSCloud fits the unique needs of these agencies in a powerful way.

Marin County is a part of a segment of deals that were delayed due to the pandemic. Because each situation is unique in terms of the cause for delays, it is hard to know when each department will move forward with their implementation. However, we are excited to see Marin along with other Bay Area agencies, such as Sonoma, begin moving forward.

Marin County is just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. This is meaningful because one of our core aims with HSCloud Suite is to provide our customers with the ability to share data and information with other agencies while also collaborating on best practices. This is especially relevant when customers are in close geographic proximity. By choosing HealthSpace, Marin County will have the ability to share information and collaborate with their neighboring agencies. We have long believed cross jurisdictional cooperation and collaboration is vitally important, but it has become, at times, mission critical for our clients in the face of a public health crisis that is not confined by physical borders."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (604) 757-6888, [email protected]