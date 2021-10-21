HealthSpace is Awarded and Finalizes $339,870 in New Contracts with Health Canada, Johnson County, MO, Shelby County, TN and KFLA in Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the following agencies to contract for HSCloud Suite and HSPay.

Health Canada: Travel and border health (airline and cruise ship inspections). Health Canada will be converting from the Company's legacy product, and are committing long term to HSCloud Suite. This is important for the Company, as this is the first federal level agency in Canada to adopt the HSCloud Suite platform.

Johnson County, MO: HSCloud for environmental health data management as well as HSPay.

Shelby County, TN: The county has executed an agreement to add HSPay.

KFLA, Ontario: KFLA has awarded the contract to convert from the Company's legacy product to HSCloud Suite for environmental health. This conversion includes HSPay.

The total value of these multi-year contracts are USD$339,870, of which $46,570 is annual recurring revenue (ARR). This does not include the transaction revenue from HSPay for Shelby County, Johnson County, or KFLA.

The Company is further pleased to announce that it has deployed its GovCall mobile app to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This mobile app extends powerful functionality, beyond the integration in HSCloud Suite, for government agency use on mobile platforms. This will allow agencies to use the platform, and its unique features, beyond just regulatory activities.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "I'm pleased to announce these new additions. Having Health Canada commit to the HSCloud Suite platform is an exciting step towards wider adoption in Canada. I am also very excited about the progression of our GovCall product. We continue to invest heavily in R&D initiatives on multiple fronts and these efforts are starting to bear fruit. The release of the mobile application truly allows GovCall to ultimately be a complete, fully integrated, replacement of the traditional video conferencing platforms currently being used by agencies around North America."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. HealthSpace is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HealthSpace's cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HealthSpace's cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 600 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HealthSpace also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health Department platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPay offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HealthSpace's GovCall platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (604) 757-6888, [email protected]