HealthSpace Growth Spreads with Contract Wins Across Texas, Colorado and Arizona

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt:38H) (OTC:HDSLF) is pleased to announce new sales wins and contracts with the City of Plano, TX, Pueblo County, CO and Santa Cruz, AZ. The total value of these contracts is $283,170 USD. These sales come on the heels of numerous contracts the Company has already closed in 2019. The sales pipeline is rapidly increasing in its size and volume which positions the Company for further growth that is not only aggressive, but steady.

Each new sale represents hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people impacted by the critical job HealthSpace's government clients perform every day by proactively protecting them against illness, ensuring food quality and more. The Company's flagship product line, HSCloud Suite, provides robust capabilities to allow these agencies to perform their duties more efficiently and act proactively against critical issues in their area. Further, HSCloud Suite allows these agencies to be nimble in the face of ever changing regulatory environments.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "It is incredibly exciting to see the continued growth on what has already been a great year for the Company. We get immense satisfaction in helping government agencies operate more efficiently. This satisfaction is what fuels our hunger to continue to innovate and push our products to be able to serve more and more agencies. Each new sale also gives us new ability to expand the reach of our My Health Department platform which will streamline the interaction between health agencies and the businesses they regulate, furthering our core focus of helping government agencies operate more efficiently. Our forthcoming payment platform is one of those key elements that will be bundled in our HSCloud product for each customer which will create a new accretive revenue line above the initial contract value."

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 300 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, 704-519-8964, silas@hscloudsuite.com