HealthSpace Finalizes New Contracts with 3rd Largest County in California and with Central Utah Health Department

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized its contract with Orange County Health Care Agency in California ("Orange County").

On May 28th, 2021 the Company announced the award of a five year agreement with Orange County, with a total contract value of $1,292,147.

On July 13th the Board of Supervisors voted to approve the new contract which is now signed and executed. The board also approved an additional $129,214.70 for a total engagement value of $1,421,361.70. The contract represents at least $915,000 in recurring revenue over the next five years with the possibility that Orange County may add additional user seats to its use of GovCall which could increase the recurring portion.

In addition the company has signed a contract with the Central Utah Environmental Health Department for five years. The total contract value is $79,900, of which $60,000 is recurring.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "We are excited to begin the implementation for Orange County. This partnership with the County is an example of the unique challenges that the past 18 months of the pandemic have brought. Many deals in our sales pipeline are being agreed to, negotiated, and approved, but the final steps to execute the contract and begin work have been delayed by the pandemic and subsequently the push to vaccinate and reopen; a process our customers play a pivotal role in. We are excited to see things beginning to normalize, and to be in a position to help our customers chart a path forward with cutting edge technology on the other side of this historic period."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

