HealthSpace Finalizes $700,000 Contract with Marin County California; and Announces $546,000 in New Contracts Awarded

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce that, as of September 30th, it has finalized its contract with Marin County Environmental Health Department in California ("Marin County"). On September 3rd the company announced the award of the contract worth $700,940 over 5 years, with $64,388 ARR each year over the next five years.

The company is further pleased to announce it has reached agreements to enter into contracts with;

Larimer County, CO

Clinton County, IL

McDonough Schuyler and Henderson Counties in Illinois

These three contracts are expected to be fully executed this month.

Additionally, the following 2 existing clients have entered into agreements with HealthSpace for the following:

Pueblo County, CO has added HSPay to their existing HSCloud Suite implementation which Pueblo expects to deploy in November.

has added HSPay to their existing HSCloud Suite implementation which expects to deploy in November. Vermillion County, IL has executed a contract amendment to add influenza and flu vaccination management to their existing HealthSpace contract. This extension was added by the county due to HSCloud's unique ability to powerfully extend itself, as was demonstrated during the pandemic in the tracking of COVID-19 related cases.

These new contract awards equal a total value of $546,675 over the next five years, and add $86,800 in annual recurring revenue. This is in addition to the Marin County contract, and is not inclusive of HSPay revenue from Pueblo County, CO.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "It is exciting to announce these new additions and what they mean for HealthSpace. Not only is it gratifying to be able to partner with additional agencies, but the uncertainty of timelines that COVID-19 created in our core market seems to be dissipating. Marin County went from award to contract execution faster than any other large RFP we completed this year. In a sign of further strengthening of our market, the decision by Larimer County, and the new counties in Illinois, allows us to pick up additional geographical hotspots of adoption; much like we are seeing in California. Vermillion County adding flu data management is a strong validation of the breadth and power of our platform. It also is an additional usage of the platform enhancements we developed in response to COVID-19. Further, Pueblo joining HSPay shows the added value we continue to pour into our platform, not just for new customers, but for existing customers that contracted before this product was available as an option with HSCloud Suite. I am grateful to our customers and our business development team for working to move these contracts quickly. We eagerly look forward to continued sales strength moving into the 4th quarter."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. HealthSpace is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HealthSpace's cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HealthSpace's cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 600 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HealthSpace also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health Department platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPay offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HealthSpace's GovCall platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Please contact: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]; Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, (604) 757-6888, [email protected]