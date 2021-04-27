HealthSpace Data Systems Announces Planned Launch of GovCall: a Video and Audio Communications Platform for Enabling Telegov

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce the planned launch of a new platform, GovCall. GovCall will be a leading teleconferencing platform focused exclusively on the government market. In order to accomplish this, the Company has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Iotum Inc. ( https://www.iotum.com/ ), a leader in teleconferencing and group communications, to help develop GovCall.

As government agencies pivoted much of their workforce to telework status in early 2020, consistent issues were experienced using incumbent products for video conferencing such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, which are not tailored for niche government usage. This discrepancy gave rise to a growing need for more teleconferencing services tailored to the government. Furthermore, there is a need for such solutions to tie into the data management platforms that store and track all manner of regulatory information. HealthSpace is pleased to announce that the full power of GovCall's video and online conferencing technology will be fully embedded into its HSCloud platform. This not only delivers cutting edge video and VoIP conferencing services, but directly combines it with powerful data management that is already tailored for the government market.

A number of agencies have already expressed interest in such a platform, from usages in contact tracing, to conducting telehealth appointments for government run medical clinics, and performing remote "virtual" inspections. HSCloud, combined with the power of GovCall, will address this growing need and new market opportunity in a unique and powerful way. The Company intends on selling GovCall as a product upgrade to existing customers while also offering it as a premium feature for new customers. Over time, this could increase the Company's annual recurring revenues - in the environmental health market alone - between 15% and 30%.

In addition to increased revenue potential from both new and existing customers, GovCall will enhance the Company's ability to expand into new markets by distinguishing the competitive advantages of HealthSpace's product suite from the competition. The core differentiators for GovCall are:

Ability to perform inspections virtually via video call while using HSCloud, saving inspectors immense time not having to commute to all inspections in person.

A telehealth platform tailored exclusively for government. This product will allow government health agencies to transition to a true telehealth model for their clinics utilizing a platform created specifically for their use case.

Advanced security and data protection, meeting compliance standards such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA"), that many other teleconferencing solutions do not provide.

Full integration of VoIP into all areas of the Company's HSCloud platform.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am incredibly excited to be at the forefront of creating the next generation of teleconferencing services tailored specifically for the government market. Our team has hundreds of years combined experience delivering solutions for government, while our partnership with Iotum ensures we have the expertise and know-how for delivering the most cutting edge teleconferencing features available on the market. The two expertise are critical in a post-pandemic world. We are embarking on a new era where services provided by the government will change in nature. This requires technology to evolve along with it and we believe that GovCall can support a complete paradigm shift to telegov. Allowing government departments to perform inspections, site appointments, wellness checks and numerous other regulatory affairs via teleconferencing that is embedded within their data management platform will bring about major efficiencies and could likely become the de facto way regulatory work gets done."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

