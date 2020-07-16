HealthSpace Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Sytems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (OTCQB: HDSLF) (Frankfurt: 38H), is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "HDSLF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HS".

"The posting of our shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, should provide additional liquidity for HealthSpace by allowing US investors to more easily invest in our common stock," said Silas Garrison, CEO of HealthSpace. "As we continue to expand our presence within the US, the trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform is timely as we anticipate increasing interest in HealthSpace by US investors looking to align with a progressive growth company."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company's listing on the CSE and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to the genuine North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

About HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]