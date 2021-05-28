HealthSpace Awarded New Contract with 3rd Largest County in California

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new contract with Orange County Health Care Agency in California ("Orange County").

On June 30th, 2020 HealthSpace announced the execution of a five year agreement with Orange County, with a total contract value of $1,006,121.61. As the pandemic continued to intensify in California, and take more and more of the department's time, the decision was made to put a large enterprise software deployment on hold. With the lapse in time between the original contract and today, Orange County elected to begin a new procurement process.

The new contract just awarded will be worth $1,292,147, of which $915,000 is recurring revenue, over the next five years. This represents an over 20% increase in price from the original contract by including GovCall, which Orange County will utilize for virtual inspections and other online video needs. These numbers are not reflective of any HSPay transactions which the County will utilize post go-live.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "It is humbling to be a partner to health agencies during a period of unprecedented stress and challenges. Our clients have weathered a lot over the last 15 months and this has been especially true for many counties throughout California. I am also thrilled to see early adoption of our new GovCall platform so quickly after its release. GovCall will greatly aid in solving a difficult problem for agencies around the Country, resulting in time and cost savings and helping to bring about HealthSpace's ultimate goal of helping streamline government efficiency."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, (415) 580-2735, [email protected]