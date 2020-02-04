HealthSpace Announces Successful Bid for the State of Colorado

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt:38H) (OTC:HDSLF) is pleased to announce that it has received the bid award with State of Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment ("Colorado", the "State" or the "Department"). Once the contract is finalized, the multi-year deal will be worth in excess of $700k USD for the Company.

This deal comes on the heels of several sales the Company has closed in Colorado. It positions the Company's HSCloud Suite to be the premier cloud platform across the State and opens the doors to local agencies in the State who will first look to HealthSpace when considering their own solutions. This provides the Company numerous opportunities for revenue expansion within Colorado in the future.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "I am very pleased that we were selected as the winning bid with Colorado. We continue to expand our geographical footprint which gives us leverage and opportunity across a wide array of agencies. This is the kind of momentum that will help drive sales growth on an exponential basis both in 2020 and in years to come."

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 300 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

