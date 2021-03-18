HealthSpace Announces Launch of New Website and Engagement with Market Awareness Advisory Groups

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB: HDSLF) is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate website (https://www.gethealthspace.com) showcasing the Company's suite of cloud-based and mobile solutions that are helping revolutionize the way governments interact with the citizens and businesses they regulate. The site allows government agencies to learn more about the Company's software platforms; from back-office data management, field staff mobile apps, and online engagement for private industry. It also provides easy navigation for investors to learn more about HealthSpace's business as well as access market and financial information. In conjunction with the launch, HealthSpace is pleased to announce it has entered into a number of partnerships with leading investor relations and marketing firms to assist with capital markets advisory and consulting, investor communication, online marketing and content creation.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "I am delighted to be able to partner with seasoned market advisory groups. Each one of them brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in helping public companies communicate their story and get in front of new audiences across numerous mediums from investor webinars, to online platforms, to social media. We believe these relationships will help us reach a more expanded investor audience more efficiently in order to share the story of HealthSpace."

AGORACOM

HealthSpace has entered into a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM to target new potential investors that are specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served more than 350 public companies. The HealthSpace HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on March 12, 2021 and can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/HealthSpaceDataSystems/forums/discussion

The HealthSpace HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment. The HealthSpace discussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/HealthSpaceDataSystems/forums/discussion . In exchange for services, HealthSpace will issue $100,000 worth of shares (+HST), issued in 5 instalments commencing Months 3, 6, 9 and 12. After the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price of the company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

ADELAIDE CAPITAL

HealthSpace has entered into a 6-month Investor Relations agreement with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with HealthSpace to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication. The Company has agreed to issue Adelaide 50,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.50.

Flinnwest Solutions Inc.

HealthSpace has engaged FlinnWest Solutions, a leading investor relations and digital media agency to design the company's website, investor materials, create a CRM and further enhance communication with investors. Flinnwest was founded in 2015 by software engineer Grady Flinn to be a "one-stop shop" in investor relations and digital media. Its team boasts experience in video production, marketing, social media, web development, analytics, and customer relationship management ("CRM") systems.

IRPub

Healthspace has entered into a retail investor education and marketing engagement services with IRPub. Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., the firm is a media network that leverages on-line marketing channels to connect companies with retail investors. It helps companies to educate, inform and engage individuals interested in investment opportunities.

MARKET ONE MEDIA GROUP INC

HealthSpace has engaged Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") for business and financial media and content distribution. Market One is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in print, digital, and broadcast television. The media message, either by video interview or professional journalists is broadcast and posted online and televised through Bell, and Postmedia on platforms such as the Financial Post and Business News Network (BNN Bloomberg). Print media is also utilized, such as National Post, Financial Post and formatted for online distribution.

The Company also announces that it will issue 529,000 incentive stock options and 710,000 RSU's to Employees, Consultants, Officers, Directors and an IR representative of the Company. The options will have a strike price of $1.50 and expire five years from the date of grant.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

