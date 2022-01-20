HealthPRO supports fight against COVID-19 with vaccine clinic

HealthPRO is Canada's group contracting provider for healthcare supplies and medications representing over 1,300-member healthcare facilities across Canada. The organization held a COVID-19 booster shot clinic at its new national headquarters in Oakville on Jan. 20, 2022.

The employer-led vaccine clinic, in partnership with the Ontario government, administered doses to HealthPRO employees, and those of neighbouring businesses.

"As an organization that supports hospitals and healthcare providers across Canada, we're constantly looking for ways to help lessen the impact of the pandemic," said Renato Discenza, President and CEO, HealthPRO. "Organizing this clinic for our workforce and neighbours in our community is one small way we can help protect people against the virus and ease capacity pressure on the health system."

Discenza, also noted the contributions of Ken Hood, property owner of the newly built 360 Oakville Place Drive and his team, who generously offered space within the building and assisted with logistics, without which this clinic would not have been possible.

HealthPRO's efforts were aided by its team of in-house clinicians who administered the booster doses to individuals who had previously received two doses of vaccine prior to October 27, 2021.

As the Omicron variant continues to spread quickly, the Government of Ontario recently called on businesses and organization to support its vaccination rollout by organizing employer-led clinics. These clinics must be set up and operated by employers and meet established criteria to vaccinate employees aged 18 and over, their families and retirees, as well as members of the local and neighbouring communities as capacity allows.

"We were thrilled with the turnout at our clinic," said Discenza. "It was a great way to meet many of our neighbours at our new location and have a positive impact in our community while utilizing our skilled clinical team made up of registered nurses, pharmacists and technicians.

About HealthPRO

Headquartered in Oakville, ON, HealthPRO brings together the national buying power and expertise of 1,300 member organizations to deliver contracts for high-quality products and services, saving both time and money for healthcare institutions across the country.

