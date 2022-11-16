HealthPRO Named Great Place to Work®

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - HealthPRO is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work®*, recognizing employers who create an outstanding employee experience and an amazing workplace culture.

"This certification is indicative of the level of fulfillment our people have in their roles and within our new hybrid work environment, as well as their belief in HealthPRO's mission rooted in knowledge and trust," notes Renato Discenza, HealthPRO President and CEO. "We keep raising the bar to ensure our employees are happy and engaged to deliver the highest level of service to our members and suppliers, whether it is from their home office or in our national collaboration space."

According to Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. "What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

HealthPRO is Canada's national group contracting provider for healthcare, bringing together the national buying power and expertise of 1,300 member organizations to deliver contracts for high-quality products and services, saving both time and money for healthcare institutions across the country.

About HealthPRO

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

* Great Place to Work® is a registered trademark of Great Place To Work Institute Inc.

