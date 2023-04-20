HealthPRO conference aims to improve healthcare sustainability

Navigating the Shift: Tools & Tactics for Sustainable Healthcare set for April 25, 2023

OAKVILLE, ON, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - HealthPRO will continue the conversation on reducing the health sector's environmental impact and improving social responsibility at its second annual Sustainability Rounds conference this month.

Navigating the Shift: Tools & Tactics for Sustainable Healthcare will bring together hundreds of healthcare professionals, suppliers and government representatives from across the global supply chain on April 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The virtual event will touch on topics such as tracking and measuring impact, the future of supplier requirements and steps health organizations could take to begin their sustainability journeys.

"We're looking forward to an exciting exchange of ideas and practical information to help our member hospitals and healthcare partners learn from one another and take steps to ensure we're not harming as we heal," said Renato Discenza, President and CEO of HealthPRO.

Sustainability Rounds will feature interactive programming, including a keynote address and question-and-answer session with Chris McLeod, Métis leader and CEO and Partner at Northern Strategic Partners. In addition, a number of breakout sessions will give participants the opportunity to hear expert panelists share practical tools and tactics health organizations can use to improve sustainability for both people and the planet.

HealthPRO is building on the momentum of its inaugural Sustainability Rounds last year, which brought together more than 200 healthcare stakeholders to share leading practices and inspire each other to take action – big or small – to improve our impact on the planet and the people we serve.

To learn more or register to attend Navigating the Shift: Tools & Tactics for Sustainable Healthcare, please visit the event website.

About HealthPRO:

HealthPRO brings together the national buying power and expertise of 1,300 member organizations to deliver contracts for high-quality products and services, saving both time and money for healthcare institutions across the country.

SOURCE HealthPRO Procurement Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Jennifer Potvin, Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected]