HealthPRO Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with National Art Contest Honouring Healthcare Heroes

Since 1996, HealthPRO has strategically leveraged the buying power and market influence of its members – which now number more than 1,300 healthcare facilities – to reduce the cost of high-quality products and services while helping maintain assurance of supply. As of 2021, the company has returned more than $740 million to the Canadian healthcare system in the form of patronage dividends.

"In thinking of an appropriate way to commemorate our anniversary, we felt there was no better, or timely approach than honouring the work of Canada's healthcare heroes," said Discenza. "That's why we're launching our #FacesofCanadianHealthcare art contest; we want to celebrate the tireless efforts of Canada's dedicated healthcare professionals who make an incredible difference in the lives of patients and their families."

As part of the contest, artists from across Canada, professional or amateur, are invited to commemorate the vital work of Canada's healthcare professionals: nurses, doctors, pharmacists, administrators, custodians, procurement professionals and beyond. Eligible entry mediums include photography, painting, drawing, and digital art.

The winning artist will have the opportunity to direct a $25,000 monetary donation to a publicly funded Canadian healthcare organization of their choice, to help make a different in their local community. Additionally, the top three finalists will each personally receive a cash prize.

Additional information, including the contest's rules, regulations, and submission deadlines, can be found at www.facesofcanadianhealthcare.com.

HealthPRO is Canada's group contracting provider for healthcare. We put decades of knowledge and the purchasing volumes of more than 1,300-member healthcare facilities across Canada to work. Our members count on us to reduce the cost of products and services they use, improve patient safety, help maintain assurance of supply and pursue new ideas and innovations. The outcome is unprecedented buying power and market influence for Canadian healthcare facilities. For more information, please visit www.healthprocanada.com.

