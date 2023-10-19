HealthPRO Canada Signs Two Inaugural Agreements through Innovation Accelerator Program

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - HealthPRO Canada is pleased to announce signing its first two agreements with innovative suppliers through its new Innovation Accelerator Program .

Launched earlier this year, the program aims to bridge the innovation gap by creating supply agreements for any new, existing incremental or disruptive improvement that will lead to healthier outcomes or efficiencies across the continuum of care, and importantly, connecting these innovations to HealthPRO Canada's national network of 1,300 healthcare facilities.

HealthPRO Canada has awarded the first two contracts under the program to:

VOYCE Canada, of Toronto, ON , a medical interpretation service which provides on-demand access to professionally qualified medical interpreters of more than 240 languages and dialects. VOYCE connects patients and medical professionals in an average of under 30 seconds, ensuring that the right treatment is provided with understanding and dignity.

P-Stik, of Aldergrove, BC , which has designed an innovative device to collect urine samples in hospitals, care facilities, community labs, and medical offices while maintaining patient dignity. Made from lightweight, 100% recyclable plastic, the P-Stik is a cost-effective tool that makes the collection of clean urine samples easier for patients, family care givers, and healthcare staff.

"We're excited to leverage our national reach to help suppliers get their innovative products and services into the hands of healthcare practitioners across the country, helping to improve patient outcomes," says Christine Donaldson, Interim President and CEO, HealthPRO Canada.

Healthcare facilities that are interested in adopting the solutions developed by VOYCE Canada or P-Stik into their practice are invited to contact their HealthPRO Canada Member Success representative.

