HealthPRO Canada Named Great Place to Work®

"At the heart of our success in delivering value to the healthcare system are the incredible individuals who make up our dedicated team," says Christine Donaldson, Interim President and CEO, HealthPRO Canada. "Our employees are not just our greatest asset; they are the very core of our ability to innovate and transform healthcare for a better future."



This year's results highlight employees' high degree of satisfaction with respect to their managers and teams, their belief that the perspectives of people from all cultures and backgrounds are respected and valued and the impact they make on Canada's healthcare system through the important work they do.



"We understand that our success is directly tied to the well-being, satisfaction and growth of our team," said Donaldson. "We will continue fostering a culture where employees feel valued and empowered to bring their best selves to work every day."

According to Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. "What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," says Fonseca.

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada's healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

