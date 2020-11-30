HealthPRO Announces Renato Discenza as new President and CEO

"Mr. Discenza is a visionary and innovative leader who brings over 30 years of supply chain, operations and business transformation experience in both the public and private sectors," said Arlene Wilgosh, Chair, HealthPRO Board of Directors.

"Following an extensive national search, the Board has every confidence that his proven track record and commitment to our national mission of delivering exceptional contract performance and customer experience will propel HealthPRO to its next level of success," she added.

Over the last several years, Mr. Discenza has played a critical role in transforming the Ontario healthcare system under Ontario Health to help drive more integrated and patient-centric care.

Prior to this, he held diverse roles in healthcare, serving as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Hamilton Health Sciences and as Board Member at Credit Valley Hospital and Michael Garron Hospital, Mohawk Medbuy Corporation, and the Change Foundation.

Within the private sector, Mr. Discenza has held senior executive roles with national telecommunications organizations including Bell Canada and AT&T Canada.

"I am honoured to lead this national organization dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its 1,300-member healthcare facilities," said Mr. Discenza. "HealthPRO has a longstanding reputation for quality and excellence and I am excited to work with its team to further the organization's positive impact on the Canadian healthcare system and beyond."

About HealthPRO Procurement Services Inc.

HealthPRO is Canada's group contracting provider for healthcare. Over 1,300-member healthcare facilities across the country count on HealthPRO to reduce the cost of high-quality products and services they use, improve patient safety, help maintain assurance of supply and pursue new ideas and innovations. The outcome is unprecedented buying power and market influence for Canadian healthcare facilities. For more information, please visit www.healthprocanada.com.

SOURCE HealthPRO Procurement Services Inc.

For further information: Jennifer Potvin, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, HealthPRO Procurement Services Inc., (905) 568-3478 ext. 261, [email protected]

Related Links

www.healthprocanada.com

