HealthOne, a Unique 8-in-1 Multidisciplinary Health and Wellness Centre, Opens Inside Toronto's New Vibrant Development, The Well

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - HealthOne Medical & Wellness is excited to announce the launch of its newest 15,000 square foot flagship clinic located in The Well, a mix of retail, commercial, and residential space in downtown Toronto. This is the third clinic of its kind, alongside locations in Harbourfront and North York, that offers 8 departments in one location including medical walk-in, dentistry, rehab, optometry, skin clinic, wellness, mental health, and laboratory services.

"We're thrilled to bring our one-of-a-kind model of care to The Well Community," says Dr. Dhanjit Litt, Healthcare Leader and Clinical Advisor at HealthOne. "We deliver this through our three-pillar approach focused on unification, innovation, and community engagement. Our team of clinicians and doctors works collaboratively to address the complete health and wellness of our patients with a focus on preventative care. We're doing something different here; we're helping people achieve optimal health as early on as possible so they can live longer, healthier, more inspired lives."

HealthOne has a roster of 100+ esteemed practitioners, including Dr. Sunny Gill, Dental Director, who has 15 years of experience in dentistry and is in the top 1% of Invisalign providers in North America; Dr. Saira Kassam, ND, a board-certified Naturopathic Doctor and Wellness Director at HealthOne who collaborates with doctors and practitioners across 8 health departments and advocates for the clinic's integrative care model within operations; and Dr. Matthew He, MD, a renowned Family Physician and Sports Medicine Doctor who is dedicated to providing patient-centered primary care.

HealthOne's healthcare delivery model exceeds the norm by focusing on unification, innovation, and community engagement, which is setting a new standard for primary care. This is the first multidisciplinary health model of its kind in Canada.

Unification focuses on bringing together healthcare providers from all disciplines. "Patients these days are beginning to appreciate that one person cannot have all the answers to everything. That's why we bring practitioners together in a way that allows them to learn from, with, and about one another with a committed focus on advancing patient care," says Dr. Dhanjit Litt. "Not only do we provide them with a physical space to work together, but we also create an environment that allows them to seamlessly provide connected care."

Innovation involves strategically using advanced technology to improve patient care and physician productivity across all clinics. HealthOne employs the latest, cutting-edge technology tools for Electronic Health Records (EHR) and practice management. The clinic also offers digital booking systems, allowing patients to easily book all their health and wellness appointments.

Community engagement is at the heart of HealthOne's mission. They continuously advocate for preventative and proactive health practices with the ultimate goal of supporting people's health before they get sick. Their team of industry-leading practitioners accomplishes this by creating educational content to share online and hosting educational workshops and events. As a result, community members gain access to the tools and knowledge they need to live a healthier life and feel inspired to spread this positive momentum to others.

"The Well community is the perfect place for HealthOne to bring our holistic, unified, innovative and community-focused healthcare model to life," says April Hilton, General Manager of HealthOne at The Well. "It's an incredibly vibrant development in the heart of Toronto's bustling King West neighbourhood. We're eager to create meaningful connections with members of this community and beyond."

HealthOne is on a mission to help Canadians live healthy and inspired lives. To learn more about HealthOne's clinic location in The Well or to book an appointment, visit healthone.ca .

About HealthOne Medical & Wellness

HealthOne is an industry-leading multidisciplinary health and wellness centre based in Toronto, Ontario. Combining 8 departments under one roof, HealthOne has 3 locations across the GTA and has served over 150,000+ patients and counting. Driven by its mission to help Canadians live healthy and inspired lives, HealthOne employs highly reputable practitioners in the medical, dental, rehab, wellness, optometry, mental health, skin clinic, and pharmaceutical fields to deliver the highest quality of care to patients. HealthOne creates better health outcomes by unifying practitioners and services, integrating health technology into its practices, and delivering community initiatives focused on proactive healthcare. These three pillars guide their work and allow them to support their mission. Learn more about HealthOne by visiting healthone.ca or follow the clinic on Instagram ( @healthonetoronto ).

