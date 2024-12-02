Healthkind raises $1.26M to change the way patients and care teams communicate

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Healthkind announced today that it has exceeded its fundraising goal by successfully closing a $1.26-million CAD funding round with the Thrive Lab, BDC's $100-million social impact fund for women-led businesses, playing a pivotal role. This funding, completed in two tranches in April and November 2024, will accelerate the company's mission to meet every patient where they're at, beginning with patient-clinic communications.

Founded by Katie Herbert and Matt Zukowski, former Head of Product and CTO, respectively, at Akira Health (acquired by TELUS Health in 2019), Healthkind was inspired by a shared vision to bring back the personalized care that has faded with the growing industrialization of health. Healthkind addresses this challenge with technology — demonstrating, perhaps ironically, how artificial intelligence can help restore the personal connection in healthcare.

"Since COVID, clinic inboxes have nearly tripled as patients expect more digital, frequent, and flexible interactions," said Herbert. "But the system hasn't kept up. Clinics are stretched thin, leaving many patients who don't meet the 'one-size-fits-all' model behind. Solutions are often focused on automation — taking the human out of the experience. With new AI technologies we can take a more nuanced approach: automate communications with patients, do so with empathy, and give back time to healthcare practitioners who can then be more present with patients."

The funding will enable Healthkind to scale its AI-powered software, which automates and personalizes responses to everyday patient communications, easing the administrative burden on clinics while also respecting the needs and preferences of individual patients.

"Healthkind's AI-powered technology enables healthcare teams to deliver personalized, patient-centered care. Their software uncovers insights and automates communications with personality and empathy," said Sévrine Labelle, Managing Director of BDC's Thrive Lab. "By reducing the communications workload, Healthkind makes clinics more efficient and strengthens their relationships with patients. We're thrilled to support Katie and team with their mission to create positive social change, which is very much aligned with BDC's purpose as a development bank."

Over the next 12 months, Healthkind is set to focus on product development and expand its pilot programs to deliver on its promise of transforming patient-clinic communications.

Healthkind is a communications platform that transforms the way patients and care teams communicate, making conversations with patients more efficient, personal, and meaningful. Founded by second-time healthtech entrepreneurs, Healthkind uses its AI-powered technology to enable thoughtful, tailored messages, empowering care teams to connect with patients on their terms while driving critical operational efficiencies for clinics.

