Healthier, Tastier Nuts: Laid Back Snacks Ditches Deep Frying

SURREY, BC, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Did you know that more than 90% of tree nuts processed in Canada are deep fried? Deep frying, a method used for foods ranging from potato chips to chicken, significantly reduces nutritional value. The process often results in a substantial, or even complete, loss of nutrients. Furthermore, the cooking oils themselves are absorbed by the food, adding to its fat content and making it far from heart-healthy.

People have good reasons for wanting to cook nuts. Raw nuts can pose some health risks, primarily due to potential bacterial contamination like salmonella, and the presence of toxins like aflatoxin. Additionally, raw nuts may contain higher levels of compounds that can be hard to digest. What the general public doesn't know is how the nut processing industry has chosen to cook nuts, and why they like doing things this way. That's where the deep fryer comes in.

Industrial nut processing facilities typically take raw nuts and drop them into a long vat of heated oil. The nuts bubble along and in six to eight minutes are said to be 'roasted'. The deep fryer might be the quickest and the cheapest way to get to 'roasted', but it's not the only way. Tree nuts can also be dry roasted. Dry roasting is oil free and done in what is essentially a big rolling oven where hot air is used for cooking instead of harmful oils. This makes the nuts and seeds healthier, tastier, and crunchier than deep fried versions. Dry roasting nuts takes nearly ten times longer, around sixty minutes, and uses more energy, which speaks to why very few processors choose to do it. In an industry where margins are razor thin, everyone is looking for ways to save on costs.

Here are a few of the benefits people can expect from choosing dry roasted nuts over deep fried alternatives:

Better nutrient retention - Deep frying could degrade vitamins and antioxidants in nuts, dry roasting helps preserve natural nutrients.

No trans fats - Some deep frying oils contain trans fats, which are linked to heart disease and inflammation. Dry roasting eliminates this risk.

Crunchy not greasy - Dry roasting gives nuts a satisfying crunch rich in fibre and protein, without oily residue.

Better flavour - Dry roasting enhances natural nutty flavours, without the added oil, while deep frying can alter the taste.

Longer shelf life - Deep fried nuts may go rancid faster due to the added oil. Dry roasted nuts tend to have a longer shelf life.

Easier to digest - Excessive oil from deep frying can be harder on digestion, dry roasted nuts are easier on the stomach.

A company from Surrey, BC, Canada has picked up on this emerging trend. "We're thrilled to share that our entire product line will be dry roasted by April 2025. This commitment to dry roasting sets us apart from competitors, delivering a healthier snack with no trans fats and a noticeably superior taste and crunch."

Laid Back Snacks can be found in grocery stores nationwide, retailers, hotels, foodservice locations, and offices. They also provide an online ordering service which means delivery is just a few clicks away. Customers personalize their order by selecting from 30+ delicious options at www.laidbacksnacks.com .

Laid Back Snacks is a healthy snack food company based in Surrey, BC, Canada. It's also a company with a conscience. Laid Back Snacks is a certified B Corporation and Climate Neutral certified, which means all operations are carbon neutral today. The company is working to make sure every order delivered not only makes a difference to the person who receives it, but also in the life of someone who really needs a helping hand.

For more information contact: Neil Thomson, Founder and CEO, [email protected], Tel. 778.994-9659, www.laidbacksnacks.com