Healthcare Labour Problems: How This Canadian Healthcare Technology Company Is Solving It

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Last Thursday came an exciting achievement in the realm of healthcare technology, showcasing a promising potential of the now not-so-distant future. On November 3rd, 2022, Wosler Corporation, a Canadian healthcare technology company, performed its first long-distance successful telerobotic sonography test scan. As part of this test, a sonographer stationed in London, Ontario, remotely piloted a robotic system over 3000 km (1864 mi) away to perform an ultrasound scan in Wabasca, Alberta, while maintaining audio-video communication throughout the entire scanning process. This marked the first time a remote ultrasound scan was performed in this way in Wabasca and very likely the first time a completely unassisted scan of this nature has been performed in Canada.

According to Dr. Henry Madubuobi, CEO and Co-founder of Wosler Corporation, "While shadowing a rural doctor in Wabasca, I had a patient who had a breast lump and was given a requisition for an ultrasound scan. However, since the nearest clinic that could do this job was over 300 km away, she was not able to make this trip and instead chose to live with the uncertainty of cancer". The hopelessness felt in that interaction was the basis of Wosler's conception and pledge to assist underserved and understaffed communities through technological innovations. Many communities could benefit from this vision, as according to Statistics Canada and the U.S. Census Bureau there are nearly 70 million people living in rural and remote locations where access to specialized healthcare, including diagnostic ultrasound services, is limited.

Given the recent advances in telemedicine, Wosler aims to capitalize on this healthcare shift by building a platform of interconnected devices that can remotely serve patients around the world. This scalable business model would allow sonographers—and eventually other healthcare providers—to provide specialized healthcare services remotely. This would permit rural and remote communities such as the indigenous community of Wabasca, who would otherwise struggle to recruit and retain sonographers, to have constant and reliable access to diagnostic ultrasound services. Wosler also maintains that their technological future developments are aimed to allow certain repetitive and monotonous aspects of sonography to be automated, allowing for greater workflow efficiency and task speed. Resolving these issues are of the utmost importance, and the future of healthcare has never been any brighter.

