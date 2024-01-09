Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Transforming Remote Care Delivery with Its Clinically Enabled, Patient-centric RPM Solutions

HRS's RPM solutions enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction, optimize hospital bed utilization, improve quality, reduce costs, and curb readmissions across diverse healthcare settings.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the remote patient monitoring (RPM) industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Health Recovery Solutions with the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The healthcare technology company provides Enterprise acute and post acute, and ambulatory RPM services to payors, hospitals, and health systems. HRS improves care coordination and reduces total cost of care for the largest insurers nationally such as UHC/Optum and BCBS, improving patient outcomes and driving revenue growth. Actively monitoring more than 450,000 lives across the care continuum and serving over 320 clients in the United States and Canada, the company has established itself as a trusted partner that delivers value to the nation's foremost healthcare providers. HRS' comprehensive offering enables clients to prioritize patient care by managing all administrative and technology related RPM responsibilities.

HRS's Logistics and Inventory (asset) Management handles hardware-related needs, from procurement to distribution and maintenance. The company assumes responsibility for administrative tasks such as equipment delivery, in-home installation and onboarding via HRS' HomeDirect program, remote-led patient onboarding, returns coordination, and kit servicing, allowing organizations to seamlessly scale their operations, expedite enrollment, and maintain high-quality control. Clinical and non-clinical tele-monitoring services provide telehealth tools to streamline managed care, incorporating CareConnect, CaregiverConnect, WoundConnect, and PatientConnect® RPM. HRS Analytics enhances visibility into operational efficiency and patient outcomes showing demonstrated results, and the company provides guidance, long-term support, and dedicated 24x7x365 technical support to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

Manuel Albornoz, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "HRS facilitates efficient care models, cost-effective care transitions, and patient engagement solutions for hospitals and health systems while solving staffing challenges and enhancing monitoring efficiency, particularly in post-acute and chronic care settings. It supports ambulatory care by helping healthcare facilities, including those in rural areas, deliver care cost-effectively."

HRS's commitment to excellence and patient-first mentality has yielded for its partners, incredible outcomes including - zero readmissions, reduction in emergency department visits and 30- to 60-day hospitalizations, supporting an impressive 1:150 nurse-to-patient ratio, maintaining an over 80% compliance rate among elderly patients, and fostering a 97.6% stronger patient-provider connection. The company's client collaboration sets it apart, leading to the continued multi-service line adoption of its solutions, the evolution of its training processes, and the expansion of its care delivery models. Healthcare systems nationwide place their trust in the company to oversee their patients' care—a testament to the profound confidence it has earned and its leadership position.

"HRS achieves impressive outcomes by proactively addressing patient-provider engagement challenges. With versatile technology, including over 40 electronic health records integrations and over 90 condition playbooks, HRS tailors services to each customer," added Charlie Whelan, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. We pair best-in-class clinical expertise, logistics, and analysis with the industry's most advanced remote care technology platform. Our digital tools and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions and request a demo, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

