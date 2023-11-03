Health Organizations Applaud Ontario Participation in Federal E-Cigarette Tax

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - A coalition of major health organizations are expressing support for Ontario's participation in the federal e-cigarette tax. The announcement was included Ontario's Fall Economic Statement delivered on Thursday November 2.

"Youth vaping has increased dramatically in Ontario and is of tremendous concern," says Hillary Buchan-Terrell, Co-Chair of the Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Ontario (ATFO), and Advocacy Manager (Ontario) for the Canadian Cancer Society. "Youth are responsive to higher prices. Ontario's participation in the e-cigarette tax will help to reduce youth vaping."

"While we have made significant progress to reduce youth smoking, there is now a new generation of youth becoming addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes, something that simply should not be happening," says Sarah Butson, Co-Chair of ATFO, and Public Affairs and Policy Analyst for the Canadian Lung Association.

In Ontario, 21.5% of high school students in grades 10-12 are vaping, compared with 10% five years earlier. (Data are from the Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey for the 2021-22 and 2016-17 school years.)

The Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Ontario (ATFO) is comprised of the Canadian Cancer Society, the Canadian Lung Association, Heart & Stroke, Lung Health Foundation, Ontario Medical Association, Ontario Tobacco Research Unit and Ontario Public Health Association.

