Health Logic Interactive Inc. Announces Revival of Wholly Owned Subsidiary FanLogic Holdings Ltd. Including Name Change to My Health Logic Inc.

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (NEX: CHIP), is pleased to announce the reinstatement and name change of FanLogic Holdings LTD., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, to My Health Logic Inc. ("My Health Logic" or the "Subsidiary") in the province of Alberta, Canada. The Company, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic Inc. will engage in the search of online digital health platforms and digitally connected medical devices.

Companies interested in applying to partner with, seek investment from, or be acquired by Health Logic Interactive Inc. may contact us here at [email protected].

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive Inc. plans to develop and commercialize novel technologies. At the present time, the Company is not engaged in active business operations. The Company intends to acquire and commercialize consumer focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs. However, to date it has not entered into any binding agreements for such acquisitions and there can be no guarantee that the Company will be able to successfully identify, negotiate and complete such acquisitions or raise the necessary financings for such acquisitions or for the development of its business should it be able to complete such acquisitions.

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Contact George Kovalyov, Director, [email protected], 1-877-456-4424.

