Health Logic Interactive Inc. Announces Revised Financing Terms

TSXV: CHIP.H

CALGARY, AB, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. (the "Corporation") announces proposed revised terms for its previously announced financing transactions including its proposed debt settlement transactions and its proposed private placement.

Conversion of First Promissory Notes

As previously announced, it is anticipated that the holders of an aggregate of $200,000 principal amount of secured, convertible promissory notes (the "First Notes") previously issued by the Corporation will elect to convert the principal owing under such notes into 4,000,000 units ("First Note Units") of the Corporation a deemed price of $0.05 per First Note Unit. Each First Note Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("First Note Warrant"), with each such First Note Warrant exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance for one additional Common Share of the Corporation at a price equal to $0.10 per share.

Subject to the receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it is anticipated that the the holders of the First Notes will elect to convert the outstanding interest ($30,641.10) owing on such First Notes, with arm's length parties receiving 44,684 additional First Note Units at a deemed price of $0.12 per First Note Unit and with non-arm's length parties receiving 210,657 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share. The First Note Warrants issued to arm's length parties on conversion of the interest payable on the First Notes will have an exercise price of $0.16 per share.

The First Notes were issued by the Corporation on July 10, 2020. The term of the First Notes is two years. The First Notes bear interest at a rate of 24% per annum and are convertible at the option of the holder into First Note Units at a post-consolidation price of $0.05 per First Note Unit in the first year and $0.10 per First Note Unit thereafter.

Conversion of the interest payable on the First Note Notes is subject to certain conditions including receipt of elections from the noteholders and other closing documentation and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (insofar as it applies to the conversion of the interest). There is no guarantee that such conditions precedent will be satisfied or that any of the transactions will be completed as described herein or at all.

Conversion of Subsidiary Promissory Notes

The Corporation will also seek to obtain agreement with the arm's length holders of an aggregate of $140,000 principal amount of unsecured promissory notes (the "Subsidiary Notes") issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation to the assumption of the obligations under those notes by the Corporation and the issuance of 1,166,666 units ("Subsidiary Note Units") of the Corporation, at a deemed price of $0.12 per Subsidiary Note Unit. Each Subsidiary Note Unit will consist of one Common Share and one and one common share purchase warrant ("Subsidiary Note Warrant"). Each Subsidiary Note Warrant will be exercisable for a period of six months from the date of issuance for one additional Common Share of the Corporation at a price equal to $0.16 per share.

The Subsidiary Notes are due June 30, 2021 and bear no interest. The proceeds of the Subsidiary Notes were used, and are being used, to fund the working capital of the subsidiary, as it seeks business opportunities. All holders of Subsidiary Notes are arm's length parties to the Corporation.

Conversion of the Subsidiary Notes is subject to certain conditions including execution of definitive binding agreements, the receipt of closing documentation and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There is no guarantee that such conditions precedent will be satisfied or that any of the transactions will be completed as described herein or at all.

Conversion of Payables

The Corporation will also seek to obtain the agreement of certain of its directors and officers to convert $217,993.31 payables owing to those persons (the "Insider Payables") into common shares at a deemed price of $$0.12 per share for an aggregate issuance of 1,816,611 Common Shares. Such amounts are owing to them for services rendered up to February 28, 2021 ($174,400.00 in aggregate) and for reimbursement of expenses incurred for the benefit of the Corporation ($43,593.31).

The Corporation will also seek to obtain the agreement of certain vendors to convert $74,116 payables owing to those vendors (the " Other Payables ") into common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share for an aggregate issuance of 617,633 Common Shares. Such amounts are owing to them for services rendered up to February 28, 2021 ($60,000 in aggregate) and for reimbursement of expenses incurred for the benefits of the Corporation ($14,116).

It is anticipated that the aforementioned transactions with the directors and officers will be exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the shares to be issued to such insiders will not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization at the time the transactions are agreed to.

Conversion of the Insider Payables and Other Payables is subject to certain conditions including execution of definitive binding agreements, the receipt of closing documentation and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There is no guarantee that such conditions precedent will be satisfied or that any of the transactions will be completed as described herein or at all.

Arm's Length Private Placement

The Corporation also announces that it proposes to complete an arm's length financing of up to 425,000 units of the Corporation ("Private Placement Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $51,000 (the "Offering"). Each proposed Private Placement Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Corporation (a "Private Placement Warrant"). Each Private Placement Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Private Placement Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.16 per Private Placement Warrant Share for a period of six months from closing, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Closing of the Offering is subject to standard closing conditions including receipt of executed subscription agreements and subscription funds, the availability of prospectus exemptions for each investor and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. There is no guarantee that such closing conditions will be satisfied or that any proceeds will be raised under the Offering.

Web-site Acquisition

The Corporation has also announced the execution of a non-binding letter of intent with arm's length parties for the acquisition of a website. The Corporation will seek to obtain the agreement of the sellers to the issuance of up to 1,250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in satisfaction of the purchase price for that acquisition.

The acquisition of the website is subject to certain conditions including execution of definitive binding agreements, the receipt of closing documentation and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There is no guarantee that such conditions precedent will be satisfied or that any of the transactions will be completed as described herein or at all.

About the Corporation

Health Logic Interactive Inc. plans to develop and commercialize novel technologies through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. At the present time, the company is not engaged in active business operations. The company intends to acquire and commercialize consumer focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs, such as chronic disease management through point-of-care diagnostic medical devices that are connected to patient's smartphones and virtual continued care platforms. However, to date it has not entered into any binding agreements for such acquisitions and there can be no guarantee that the company will be able to successfully identify, negotiate and complete such acquisitions or raise the necessary financings for such acquisitions or for the development of its business should it be able to complete such acquisitions.

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.

For further information: George Kovalyov, Director, [email protected], 1-877-456-4424.

Related Links

https://www.healthlogicinteractive.com/

