Health Logic Interactive Announces the Resignation of CEO and Appoints New Interim CEO to Focus on New Acquisition Targets

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H) (OTCPK: CHYPF) is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Harrison Ross as interim Chief Executive Officer for Health Logic and the resignation of Mr. David Barthel. In his role Mr. Ross will look to finalize the sale of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. ("My Health Logic"), to Marizyme Inc. ("Marizyme") and begin the new strategic direction of the Company.

Mr. Ross, a charted financial accountant (CFA), was previously the Company's CFO and is well versed in the Company history and will be in charge of leading the future direction of the Company. As the previous CFO of Health Logic, he was essential to the initial building of the business, helping restructure the previous shell, financing the Company, and streamlining of the business' operations to help develop MATLOC 1 and the accompanying lab-on-chip technology. The sale of My Health Logic to Marizyme is expected to be complete this December 2021.

While the expected sale of My Health Logic closes, the Company will be actively looking for other acquisition and financing opportunities to prepare for a successful reactivation to the Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") based on continued listing requirements.

In addition to Mr. Ross' move from CFO to CEO, all directors of Health Logic will remain directors of the Company, George Kovalyov will move from COO to CFO of the Company, and David Barthel will resign as CEO of the Company and transition to Marizyme as their new CEO. Health Logic thanks Mr. Barthel for his excellent efforts in leading the Company and believe it is in the best interests of the Company's shareholders that David become CEO of Marizyme to advance both MATLOC and Marizyme's other exciting technologies including their flagship DuraGraft product.

Mr. Ross' accomplishments include being CFO at DC Acquisition Corp., a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSXV that raised $2.5 million on its initial public offering before successfully completing its qualifying transaction of Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO). Mr. Ross has helped manage over $500 million in assets at Duncan Ross and Associates and was an analyst at the Family Office Belkorp Industries. Now, Mr. Ross is bringing his expertise to Health Logic as the interim CEO.

Mr. Ross is also a director of Codebase Ventures Inc. (CSE: CODE), an investment issuer focused on early stage investments in sectors with significant upside.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, has pursued the development and commercialization of consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. For more information visit us at: www.healthlogicinteractive.com.

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: George Kovalyov, Director, [email protected], 1-877-456-4424 CO: Health Logic Interactive Inc.

