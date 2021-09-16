Health Logic Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H)(OTCPK: CHYPF), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced shares for debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $192,000 in trade payables owed to consultants ("Consultants") of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc., into common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") for services rendered by the Consultants up to June 2021 (the "Debt Settlement").

Following receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the Debt Settlement, the Company issued 639,999 Settlement Shares to the Consultants at a deemed price of $0.30 per Settlement Share. The Settlement Shares were issued in reliance on certain prospectus exemptions available under Canadian securities legislation and are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period, which will expire on January 17, 2022.

As 213,333 of the Settlement Shares were issued to an officer of the Company, the Debt Settlement constituted a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a)) as the fair market value of the securities distributed to, and the consideration received from, the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Debt Settlement was approved by all of the directors of the Company.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use its patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at: www.healthlogicinteractive.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.

For further information: George Kovalyov, Director, [email protected], 1-877-456-4424.

