Health First Network revolutionizes personal health and wellness through MyHealthyLife™ DNA testing platform

The hybrid in-store/online tool, the first of its kind in Canada and available exclusively across Health First Network's membership of independent health and wellness retailers, uses lifestyle and DNA analysis to educate Canadians on how they can optimize their overall well-being. MyHealthyLife™ was developed by Health First Network in tandem with LifeDNA, a world-class genomics technology company.

Health First Network is a non-profit organization of retailers who are at the heart of natural health and wellness in communities across Canada.

"Canadians are thinking a lot about their health, and their local Health First member store is a hub for education and guidance," says Davide Viola, CEO of Health First Network. "MyHealthyLife™ brings customers a new and more personalized approach to health and wellness. It uses DNA data to curate a collection of unique product and lifestyle recommendations – it's the future of personalized wellness from the neighbourhood retailer who already knows their customers best."

Users of the MyHealthyLife platform receive a set of six personalized wellness reports that offer eye-opening insights into the best (and worst) foods, workouts, skincare routines, and overall health and wellness strategies specific to their DNA. Reports uncover the connection between DNA and personality traits such as night owl versus early bird, introversion versus extroversion, risk tolerance, openness to new experiences, and resilience in tough times.

Through the platform's AI algorithms, MyHealthyLife™ gets smarter over time and provides ongoing health and wellness updates as research continues to expand knowledge about genome sequences.

Bringing personalized solutions to customers is what Health First member stores do best. "Health First Network retailers are the pioneers of the natural health and wellness movement in Canada," says Mr. Viola. "Our vision has always been to support Canadians as partners in their personal health journeys."

MyHealthyLife™ is the newest offering in the Health First product collection, sold exclusively in member stores. Health First products offer Canadians high-quality natural health products and supplements free from GMOs, gluten and other common allergens, and artificial colours and flavours. The products are made in Canada and formulated alongside a panel of expert Health First Network members.

Health First Network also acts as a trusted voice, drawing from experts across the network to create a library of insight and advice on topics from heart health and stress management to navigating cold and flu season and developing optimal self-care strategies.

"Canadians rely on our members for education, advice, and safe and effective natural health solutions, and we don't take that responsibility lightly," says Mr. Viola. "We truly believe that together, we can make a difference in the health of Canadian communities."

