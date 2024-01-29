Health care workers at MyHealth Centre to rally for pension benefits and fair wages

SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers at Sudbury's MyHealth Centre provide diagnostic imaging services, including nuclear medicine, biopsy, ultrasound, mammography, and bone mineral density and X-ray services.

The clinic is the only unionized clinic out of 48 MyHealth locations in Ontario. Right now, workers at the clinic, members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 668, are bargaining for a decent contract. Currently, only half of the workers have a defined benefit pension plan. We are asking that the employer include all staff in the pension plan and provide wages that keep up with the cost of living.

MyHealth is owned by WELL Health, Canada's largest outpatient medical clinic owner-operator. MyHealth clinics generate more than $100 million in profits per year. In 2023, the company saw a record year of patient visits and for-profit earnings.

It's time for shareholders to share some of their wealth, generated by the work of our members.

On Tuesday, January 30th, workers at the MyHealth Centre will host an information picket to raise awareness about their bargaining demands. They will be joined by OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

What: Information picket

When: Tuesday, January 30 from 12 – 1pm

Where: 65 Larch Street, Sudbury, ON P3E 1B8

Who: JP Hornick - OPSEU/SEFPO President, workers at MyHealth and members of OPSEU/SEFPO

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: OPSEU/SEFPO Staff Representative Rachelle Lacoste at 705-677-4837 (cell) or [email protected].