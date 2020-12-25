Health Care Associations Express Gratitude to Those Working Today to Keep Us All Safe

TORONTO, Dec. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, thousands of nurses, doctors, and other health care professionals and staff are working in hospitals and health care settings across Ontario, providing the urgent and lifesaving care we all rely on.

We, the association representing Ontario's hospitals and the professional associations representing nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and medical laboratory professionals, want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those working over the holidays to keep Ontario safe and well.

We wish our fellow Ontarians all the best over the holidays, and once again, we ask everyone to honour the work and sacrifices of those in our health care system by staying home and following the public health restrictions in place to keep us all safe.

Here are five things all Ontarians can do to protect themselves and others:

Wash your hands often.

Wear a mask or face covering at all times, unless you are at home with housemates or outdoors at a guaranteed two metres' distance from others.

Stay away from crowded places.

Celebrate or gather only with members of your household. Don't invite others into your home.

Prepare for contact tracing if you get COVID-19. Download the COVID Alert app and/or keep track of where you go and when.

