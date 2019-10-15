Health Canada Leverages Strainprint® Technologies' Real-Time Observational Data and Analytics to Better Understand Cannabis Use in Canada

Strainprint Analytics Research Platform to Help Support Canadian Government

Policies Post-Cannabis Legalization

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - StrainprintR Technologies Ltd. (Strainprint), the leader in cannabis data and analytics is proud to announce that Health Canada has subscribed to use Strainprint Analytics to further research Canadians' use of cannabis in the post-legalization era.

Health Canada views the legalization and regulation of all cannabis through a lens of public safety and is regarded as one of the most respected regulatory bodies in the world. Raising awareness about the health effects of cannabis through research and public education is fundamental to Health Canada's mandate, which Strainprint's real-world observational data is uniquely positioned to support.

Health Canada now has access to over 1.4 million anonymized patient reported outcomes (70+ million data points on real-time patient use and strain efficacy) through Strainprint Analytics , the most sophisticated cannabis research platform available today. Strainprint Analytics is the self-serve web-companion to published reports (like the Canadian Medical Cannabis Experience: A 2019 Patient Retrospective ) and custom research that Strainprint's research team conducts on its data for industry.

Various departments at Health Canada will use Strainprint Analytics to:

Understand how optimal products and administration methods vary by gender and age across the country;

See how products and producers rank against each other for consistency and efficacy;

Get better and faster visibility into any adverse reactions; and

Track how Candian patient use has changed pre and post legalization.

"Canada has developed the most sophisticated and compliant medical cannabis program in the world, which makes Health Canada, arguably, one of the most important data customers in the industry," said Strainprint CEO, Andrew Muroff. "We are incredibly proud that they have chosen to work with us as a trusted authority on patient data."

For more information visit www.strainprintanalytics.com .

About StrainprintR

Founded in Toronto in 2016, StrainprintR Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational dataset of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. Strainprint's comprehensive research platform provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted, and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. www.strainprint.ca, facebook, twitter, linkedin. Strainprint Reports are available at https://strainprint.ca/strainprint-reports/.

