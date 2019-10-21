Health Canada Issues Approval for Shimadzu's New Trinias Unity Angiographic System

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA has announced that its newest digital angiography family, the Trinias unity edition, has received Class III Medical Device license from Health Canada.

The Trinias Interventional X-Ray systems are distributed by Shimadzu's longtime Canadian partner, Christie Innomed, with sales and service offices nationwide. Christie Innomed also distributes Shimadzu's full product line including mobile digital X-Ray systems, fixed radiographic and R/F systems. Each of Shimadzu's product lines features Breakthrough Technologies and are available in many configurations.

"Christie Innomed is experienced in servicing angiography systems through our Multi-Vendor Service Program. We are now pleased to expand our portfolio to include the sale of angiography systems with the introduction of the Trinias Interventional X-Ray portfolio, providing a full-featured package with high clinical value to the Canadian market place," said Martin Roy, President and CEO, Christie Innomed Inc.

Shimadzu's Trinias systems are used to perform minimally invasive interventional x-ray procedures for Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology, and Operating Room applications. The Trinias product line includes a complete portfolio of products with multiple flat detector sizes in both ceiling-mounted and floor mounted versions, and available in monoplane and biplane versions.

The technology built into the Trinias is designed to solve every day healthcare imaging problems, with a fast, easy and customizable workflow at patient side. Trinias Unity systems feature proprietary ultra-high-speed image processing technology and multiple specialized functions to expedite exam procedures such as:

Smart Access: for the most comprehensive access around the patient during minimally invasive exams;

Score Pro Advance: real time image technology that produces high image quality while allowing lower dose settings dramatically improving intervention device visibility during ­fluoroscopy;

Score RSM: a unique image processing algorithm to minimize motion artifacts during DSA imaging;

Score StentView: for real time assessment of stent deployment.

To learn more about Shimadzu's interventional systems visit Christie Innomed booth #409 at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (CCC) Oct 24th-26th or visit the website.

About Christie Innomed

Christie Innomed develops, distributes, integrates and supports medical equipment and software solutions to improve the performance of Canadian healthcare institutions.

Founded in 1954, Christie Innomed is a leader in offering best-in-class, innovative Medical Imaging solutions and in managing the lifecycle of a full range of technology assets for over 1,500 hospitals and clinics.

With more than 250 experts providing vendor-agnostic sales and service from seven locations nationwide, Christie Innomed empowers facilities across Canada to achieve greater efficiencies and deliver more reliable patient care.

www.christieinnomed.com

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada. Its sales and marketing office is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and its direct operations has headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Visit Shimadzu Medical Systems USA at www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For more information, contact:

Frank Serrao, Marketing Manager

(800) 228-1429

serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

