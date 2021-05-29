OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada has approved an extension to the expiry dates of two lots (MT0055 and MT0056) of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days, from May 31, 2021, to July 1, 2021. The approval to extend the shelf life was supported by scientific evidence.

Health Canada had previously approved a shelf life of six months for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. On May 27, 2021, Health Canada received a submission from AstraZeneca that included product stability and mathematical modelling data that demonstrated that the quality, safety and efficacy of the two lots would be maintained for an extra month, for a total of up to seven months.

This change will ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory and provide Canadians access to much needed doses of the vaccine.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]