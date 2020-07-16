Health Canada Authorizes Interim Use of Dexcom G6 CGM by Pregnant Women in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Last week, Health Canada temporarily authorized the adjunctive use of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system by pregnant women with Type 1, Type 2, or gestational diabetes. This temporary expanded indication was granted because of the active role Dexcom CGM can play in the treatment and mitigation of COVID-19 by significantly reducing the in-person interaction between pregnant women with diabetes and healthcare providers, reducing potential exposure to the virus.

"The use of Dexcom G6 by pregnant women with diabetes during the pandemic will allow these women to closely monitor their glucose levels, complimenting the use of blood glucose meters and most importantly, enable the remote sharing of glucose data with their loved ones and caregivers," said Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. "The remote capabilities of Dexcom CGM give diabetes patients the ability to switch from in-person doctor visits to telemedicine appointments. This is especially important during the pandemic, as people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes are at higher risk for complications related to COVID-19."

The Dexcom G6 CGM system uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device or receiver, * giving those living with diabetes real-time glucose data †

With customizable alerts and a fixed alarm, the Dexcom G6 CGM system can remotely share glucose data‡ with loved ones, with active readings provided every five minutes, day and night. In addition to providing the user real-time glucose values, the Dexcom G6 also displays the direction and rate of glucose change, empowering users to proactively maintain target healthy glucose levels.

Health Canada's temporary expanded indication for the adjunctive use of Dexcom G6 by pregnant women will be in place until March 18, 2021, unless the authorization requires changes within that timeframe. Health Canada has updated its website to include a list of the approved CGM systems along with additional safety statements.

For more information, please review the formal update on the Health Canada website.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

†If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom G6 do not match your symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

‡Internet connectivity required for data sharing. Following requires the use of the Follow App. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 app or receiver before making treatment decisions.

© 2020 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom Follow are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

