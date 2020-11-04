The TRIPLELOCK™ Test Strips deliver COVID-19 results within 60 minutes

The First and Only Approved Canadian-Made Solution to Support Canada's Response to the Pandemic

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Precision Biomonitoring announced today it has received Health Canada approval for its ready-to-use thermostable SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ Test Strips for use across Canada. The TRIPLELOCK™ Test Strips are a rapid, point-of-need diagnostic RT-PCR test able to provide accurate results for 9 samples in just 60 minutes. This cost-effective, Canadian-manufactured test will help support the government and industry as Canada focuses on safely re-opening the economy amidst a second wave of the virus. Precision Biomonitoring announced in June that it received approval and funding from Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) to support manufacturing of its ready-to-use thermostable test.

"We are proud to be adding another Health Canada approval to the list of testing devices offered by Precision Biomonitoring. We have been working closely with various industries across Canada to help bring their workforce back safely, and are thrilled to be expanding that capability," says Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO, Precision Biomonitoring. "This approval also means we can strengthen our ongoing support for federal and provincial governments, as well as Canadian industries."

The SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ Test Strips are designed for accurate RT-PCR point-of-need diagnostics and are stable at room temperature. The lyophilized products combine the highest accuracy performance of RT-PCR with convenience of use and stability, which are crucial for remote parts of the country where adequate access to precise testing may be limited.

"We are excited by today's news as this approval is a huge step forward for Canadians as we continue our battle with COVID-19," says Eric Hoskins, former Minister of Health and Long-Term Care of Ontario and Precision Biomonitoring Board Member. "The healthcare community has come together in incredible ways to help Canadians manage their way through this global pandemic. The thermostable TRIPLELOCK™ test that is now available will be crucial in workplaces across the country, schools, and rural and remote areas, where answers are needed fast."

Precision Biomonitoring also recently received CE Mark approval in Europe for its TRIPLELOCK™ SARS-CoV-2 test in 96-Well Plate format. Made available for immediate use in labs across Europe, the CE mark will help to address the rising demand for testing in various countries, including hotspot regions.

About Precision Biomonitoring Rapid SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ Test Strips

Precision Biomonitoring's easy-to-use Test Strips are a mobile solution for the healthcare community in Ontario and across Canada. The portable TRIPLELOCK™ Test Strips can be transported without refrigeration and are ideal for on the spot tests, especially when results are needed immediately in workplaces and more rural and remote regions. The SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ Test Strips detect the RNA of the severe acute respiratory syndrome, COVID-19. The COVID-19 RNA targets are multiplexed together with an RNA positive control. Early identification and diagnosis of COVID-19 is crucial to ensure a rapid response, thus mitigating the possible additional negative consequences of the virus.

About Precision Biomonitoring

Founded in 2016 by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph's Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, Precision Biomonitoring provides TRIPLELOCK™ onsite eDNA surveillance platform solutions that give customers earlier detection of organisms for a more rapid response. Customers are any organizations that need onsite surveillance and rapid identification of any organism in any environment. The Precision Biomonitoring team is at the forefront of technological innovations in the genomics industry. Our vision is a world where we can identify any organism on the spot, in an instant, anywhere on the planet.

SOURCE Precision Biomonitoring

