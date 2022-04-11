GARDASIL®9 is the first vaccine in Canada approved for the prevention of HPV-Related Oropharyngeal and other Head and Neck Cancers caused by HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58

KIRKLAND, QC, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Merck, (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside Canada and the United States, announced today that Health Canada has approved an expanded indication of GARDASIL®9 in individuals 9 through 45 years of age for the prevention of infection caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 and the following diseases associated with the HPV types included in the vaccine: Oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers caused by HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58.1 This market authorization has been issued with conditions pending the results of trials to verify its clinical benefit.

"Head and neck cancers can be extremely debilitating for survivors. Although curative treatment of HPV induced oropharyngeal cancer is usually successful, the treatment and cancer itself can cause significant morbidities, dysfunction, and lowered patient qualities of life moving forward. A vaccine that can actually help prevent certain HPV-related head and neck cancers is an important scientific advancement," said Dr. Peter Spafford, College of Medicine Division of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Saskatchewan.

"No screening program exists for HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers. This approval represents the first clinical tool to help prevent oropharyngeal and head and neck cancer caused by HPV infection in men and women," said Dr. Vivien Brown, Past President of the Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC) and co-founder of HPV Prevention Week in Canada.

It is estimated that 75% of sexually active Canadians will have an HPV infection at some point if not immunized2 and that more than 550,000 Canadians become infected with HPV each year.3 While most infected people clear the virus, those who do not can develop HPV-related cancers and precancers, or genital warts. Many people who have HPV may not show any signs or symptoms, which means they can infect others without knowing it.4

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, about 25% to 35% of mouth and throat cancers are related to oral HPV infection and in 2012, the incidence rate of HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer was more than 4.5 times higher in males and females. The proportion of tonsillar cancers in Canada in which HPV has been detected increased from 25% (1993–1999) to 62% (2006–2011).5

"Scheduling regular dentist check-ups can allow your dental professional to detect signs of head and neck cancers including oropharyngeal cancers at their earliest stage. Canadians should speak to their dental professional about a thorough evaluation, as there is currently no screening program that exists for head and neck cancers," said Dr. Cheryl Cable, Maxillofacial Prosthodontist, President of Canadian Association of Women Dentists, Lead of the Alberta Head and Neck Cancer Dental Leadership Team, and Associate Professor of the University of Alberta.

"Today's expanded approval for GARDASIL®9 is a key milestone in the prevention of HPV-related oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers. It is a clear testament to Merck Canada's mission of saving and improving the lives of Canadians," said Marwan Akar, President and Managing Director of Merck Canada.

About Head and Neck Cancers

Head and neck cancers can occur in various areas of the mouth, the space inside and around the nose and throughout the throat or the salivary glands.6 In 2012, the incidence rate of HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer was more than 4.5 times higher in males than females;7 however, the rate for women has been rising for several decades.8 People over the age of 40 are also at higher risk for head and neck cancers.9 In addition to HPV, other factors that can raise the risk of developing head and neck cancers include tobacco use and alcohol consumption.10

About GARDASIL ®9

GARDASIL®9 is a vaccine indicated for individuals 9 through 45 years of age for the prevention of infection caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 and the following diseases associated with the HPV types included in the vaccine: cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancer (without conditions), and oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers (with conditions) caused by HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58; genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11 (without conditions); and the following precancerous or dysplastic lesions caused by HPV types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58 (without conditions): cervical adenocarcinoma in situ (AIS), cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) grade 2 and grade 3, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) grade 1, vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia (VIN) grade 2 and grade 3, vaginal intraepithelial neoplasia (VaIN) grade 2 and grade 3, and anal intraepithelial neoplasia (AIN) grades 1, 2, and 3.11

The oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancer indication for GARDASIL®9 has been issued market authorization with conditions, pending the results of trials to verify its clinical benefit. Healthcare practitioners should advise patients of the nature of the authorization.12

Health Canada's approval for the prevention of HPV-related oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers caused by HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 is based on the effectiveness of GARDASIL®* and GARDASIL®9 to prevent persistent infection and anogenital disease caused by HPV types covered by the vaccine.13

GARDASIL®9 should not be used in anyone with an allergic reaction to a previous dose of GARDASIL®9 or GARDASIL®* or to any of the ingredients in the vaccine. GARDASIL®9 does not treat HPV infection and may not protect everyone who gets vaccinated. Side effects and allergic reactions can occur.14 GARDASIL®9 is not recommended for use in pregnant women.

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs, and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on YouTube and Twitter @MerckCanada.

*GARDASIL® is no longer marketed in Canada

