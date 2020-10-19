Health Canada Approved Thermal Imaging Technology Used at Cobourg Police Service to Combat COVID-19 Spread

Combating the spread of COVID-19, Alex Papanicolaou and Nisha Sarveswaran, rose to the challenge back in May, 2020, and have been working in collaboration with the V13 Policetech Accelerator and the Cobourg Police Service (CPS) on an innovative non-contact smart thermal imaging technology that can accurately measure temperatures in real-time that elicit symptoms of COVID-19 (or other illnesses) called: ThermaScans – available on Google Play and the iOS.

"We are grateful to the Town of Cobourg, Northumberland CFDC, FedDev Ontario and the Policetech Accelerator for the opportunity to make a difference for front-line workers," said Alex Papanicolaou, Co-Founder and CEO of ThermaScans. "The Cobourg Police Service has provided an excellent test bed in a controlled environment to validate the efficacy and efficiency of our technology. The responsiveness and communication with Chief VandeGraaf and Thomas Wilson—as well as the support of Cobourg's interim CAO Ian Davey and his team—have been integral to the rapid deployment of the ThermaScans system."

The precision of the ThermaScans technology has already led to an early market adoption Canada-wide, and is currently deployed in multiple front-line environments, and in active use by local municipal and essential services. The Cobourg police station has also installed the innovative technology in its cell block as a means to take temperature readings of individuals during the booking process.

"Among the key factors driving new technology are innovation and motivation, but the fundamental driver in our view is digital transformation. ThermaScans' technology assures that individuals are triaged appropriately, preventing further community transmission. By this innovative approach, we are protecting not only the safety of front-line officers, but all the justice system partners," said Paul VandeGraaf, Chief of Police, Cobourg Police Service. "Collective efforts between Northumberland CFDC, CPS, and the V13 Policetech Accelerator is focused at the development and implementation of innovative policing technologies and best practices for community safety in Ontario and around the world."

The ThermaScans hardware is designed and made in Northumberland at Canada's first Microfactory Co-operative, a member of the Northumberland Manufacturers Association. The technology was recently awarded a Class 1 Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada.

For more information on ThermaScans, visit www.thermascans.com.

About ThermaScans LTD.:

ThermaScans is a non-contact thermal image screening tool that scans for elevated body temperatures (EBT). The technology is certified by Health Canada and holds a Class 1 Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL), and is manufactured in Canada's first micro-factory Co-operative in Northumberland, Ontario. The hardware utilizes a combination of a thermal sensors and 8M pixel cameras to send real-time alerts to mobile devices. The software can be accessed through Google Play and the iOS version.

Venture13 Policetech Accelerator

The Policetech Accelerator™ at Venture13 (V13 Policetech Accelerator) is a joint initiative of the Cobourg Police Service (CPS) and Northumberland CFDC that is actively developing a pipeline (from idea to implementation) of innovative policing technologies and best practices for community safety in Ontario and around the world. Founded on the existing reputation of the CPS as a leading police service innovator, while creating an ecosystem for startups and a soft-landing zone for innovative law enforcement companies into the Northumberland region. The V13 Policetech Accelerator project will encourage innovation along a continuum from ideation to early-stage R&D to validation stage with collaborations and demonstration projects through both start-up and scale-up streams. For more information visit www.policetechaccelerator.com.

About Venture13

Venture13 is an innovation and entrepreneurship centre that opened its doors in May of 2018 in Cobourg, Ontario, located just over an hour east of Toronto. The 30,000 square foot facility includes a VentureZone co-working space, 24/7 secure access, fibre connection, hardware MakerLab, solar microgrid, demo hall, in-house Angel sidecar fund and $250,000 biennial N100 Startup Competition. The Venture13 Board of Partners includes Northumberland CFDC, the Town of Cobourg, Cobourg Police Service, Northumberland Manufacturers Association, Northumberland Makers and Fleming College. For more information visit www.venture13.ca.

