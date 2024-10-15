Healing & Hope: Seminar and Book Launch Addressing Addiction Recovery Amid the Ongoing Opioid Crisis

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - As communities face the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis—marked by loss, grief, and suffering—survivors, parents, and individuals affected by addiction have united to share their stories in the new compilation Healing Mind, Body, & Soul: Recovering from the Trauma of Addiction. The stories in this book are raw, real, and unfiltered, offering an honest portrayal of the journey to recovery. Already trending on Amazon's bestseller lists in Canada, this powerful collection is making an impact across North America.

Healing Mind, Body, & Soul: Recovering from the Trauma of Addiction compilation book. (CNW Group/Clipston Publishing)

On November 13, 2024, at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna, BC, these contributors will join keynote speaker Guy Felicella for the Healing & Hope seminar, an evening dedicated to addiction recovery, healing, and transformation. The event aims to provide guidance, hope, and crucial insights for those in the grips of addiction and their families.

Event Details:

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM for book signing.)

Location: Mary Irwin Theatre, Kelowna, BC

Tickets: https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/190402/

Guy Felicella, a renowned international speaker and advocate for drug policy reform, will share his transformative journey from addiction and homelessness to recovery and leadership in harm reduction advocacy. His experiences reflect the importance of trauma therapy, compassionate support, and systemic changes in drug policy.

In addition to Felicella, the event will feature speakers Pam Rader and Luke Wiltshire.

Pam Rader, author and leadership coach, will speak about her personal experience with her son's opioid addiction, offering hope and insights on healing through empowerment.

Luke Wiltshire, an addiction consultant and life coach, will discuss overcoming childhood trauma, addiction, and life on the streets, showcasing that thriving beyond addiction is possible.

The evening will also mark the official launch of Healing Mind, Body, & Soul: Recovering from the Trauma of Addiction. The authors, all of whom have been deeply affected by addiction, will participate in a Q&A panel to share their stories of resilience and transformation. Their firsthand accounts aim to inspire and offer support to those on their recovery journey.

The Healing & Hope seminar will address harm reduction, recovery strategies, stigma, and trauma, aiming to foster a future of wellness and compassion.

Visit www.addictionrecoverystories.com for more information. Purchase the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.ca/Healing-Mind-Body-Soul-Recovering/dp/1738170519/

SOURCE Clipston Publishing

For interviews, contact Teena Clipston at [email protected].