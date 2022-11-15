HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION UPDATE AND RELEASE OF INAUGURAL ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Headwater") (TSX: HWX) announces the results of its two stratigraphic exploration test wells.

Headwater recently completed two stratigraphic test wells on our Shadow exploration prospect in the Greater Peavine area. Unfortunately, neither well encountered hydrocarbon bearing sands in our previously identified prospective zones. The drilling rig scheduled to drill three horizontal tests in this area is now being moved to our Utikima lake prospect to continue our exploration drilling program. Further exploration results will be reported as they become available which is not anticipated to be until the middle of the first quarter of 2023.

These exploration results have no impact to our 2023 guidance as previously outlined in our press release dated November 3, 2022.

In addition, Headwater is pleased to announce that it has released its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance Report for 2022 (the "2022 ESG Report"). The 2022 ESG Report and the Company's most recent corporate presentation can be found on Headwater's website at www.headwaterexp.com

HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC.