headversity Partners with Alberta Health Services and Homewood Health

The partnership adds more proactive mental health resources for AHS employees and family members to Homewood Health's already robust set of tools and resources as part of its EFAP.

Sean Slater, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing with Homewood, said of the announcement: "As part of our continued partnership with AHS, we are pleased to be able to offer more great resources like headversity through Homeweb for employees and family members. We're excited to kick this off and get this proactive tool into people's hands for them to use anytime, anywhere."

headversity COO, Dr. Jordan DeCoste, spoke of the importance of supporting healthcare workers: "The pandemic has certainly given more attention to workplace mental health, and healthcare workers may be acutely affected by the strain. Homewood Health and headversity share the belief that quick and effective mental health tools must be provided continually for front line workers, not just when a specific need arises. We're proud of this initiative. It brings mental health innovation and access to Albertans at a scale never before seen."

headversity has seen exponential growth since its launch in late 2019. The platform, designed by a team of psychiatrists and digital learning experts, aims to personalize and simplify the pursuit of good mental health with "resilience AI," an industry-first approach to preventative workplace training.

"Healthcare workers and their families have had the challenging job of helping all Albertans through the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to hear that AHS, Homewood Health and headversity are giving them a tool that's personalized to their mental well-being," says Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Jason Luan. "The training and tools headversity provides will be a valuable resource in both the short and long term."

Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Doug Schweitzer, adds, "Mental health in the workplace is critical at all times and even more so during this pandemic. I am pleased to see more organizations, like AHS, partner with innovative Alberta tech companies like headversity, who specializes in training resilience and mental health. It is a true credit to the quality of health tech companies in Alberta that a partnership like this can be formed."

