headversity Expands in Western Canadian Financial Services Sector

"So much attention is being given to workplace mental health now that everyone is feeling it with the pandemic," said Dr. Todd. "We're in the middle of a stress epidemic, but we can't fall into the same trap that led us here. Part of that trap is conflating mental illness with mental health. Most organizations offer supports when people are ill or are facing disability leave for mental illness. It speaks to the 10% (or less) of the employee population who are in great distress. This is what most people think of when they think of mental health today. Helping with this population whom are experiencing severe distress is highly important, yet it's an incomplete part of the equation."

"Flipping this narrative is a big part of what we're doing at headversity, and employers are responding. We focus on proactive and personalized resilience training that builds foundational skills for each employee. We have a very simple mantra that guided headversity: help people level up their mental health everyday. It's an honour to partner with an organization like ATB, the biggest Alberta-based financial institution, so their employees can do this with our platform."

headversity offers proactive training on resilience and mental wellbeing for organizations on its mobile platform, putting tools in the hands of the workforce to manage harmful effects of stress, build confidence and self-esteem, and level up their mental game.

headversity is a workplace mental health and resilience platform that's built for the modern workforce. Like a personalized resilience trainer in your pocket, headversity allows organizations to put the mental health and performance of employees back into their hands. Rooted in neuroscience, psychiatry and performance psychology, headversity delivers vital resilience skill training to help your people think, feel, and be better.

