HeadsUp To Launch Proprietary iFundRaiser Online Platform

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (Pinksheets: HDUP.PK) is pleased to announce the launch of its proprietary new iFundRaiser platform. This technology ecosystem has been developed to provide a solution for charities and organizations to quickly and inexpensively launch an end to end engagement system to raise funds and offer a next generation mechanism to its clients using digital gaming and media.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic and its affiliated severe negative economic impact has dramatically changed the world in many ways and charities have been one of the most impacted victims of the world's new realities. Golf tournaments, galas, speaking events and traditional fundraisers are no longer a viable means for most organizations to gather their benefactors and supporters to raise money for their causes and we have the answer" commented HeadsUp CEO Doug Wilson. "Using the tools we have with gaming licenses, digital technology, media production and payment processing we can deliver a complete solution."

The iFundRaiser platform will be tailored to each client to build an embedded online experience for maximum exposure. Whether the platform offers an online poker tournament, 50/50 draw, celebrity endorsement, online slot machine or casino game, daily fantasy sports contest, streaming virtual media event, auction or digital gaming experience, the HeadsUp product offers charity management a complete end to end solution to monetize their databases and supporters without the cost, time and experience of licensing and building gaming fundraising infrastructure.

"I have spent the last 30 years raising money for good causes, over $2 Billion to date, and this is the best product I have ever had the opportunity to introduce" stated HeadsUp Chief Business Development Officer Mark Hutchinson. "I have already been able to bring major global partners to HeadsUp to allow us to do the hard work of raising money in very difficult times globally."

Already in negotiation, the iFundRaiser opportunity has been presented to organizations from military to wildlife groups and from local to global organizations that will be able to plug into the digital gaming experience and go to market immediately with everything from draws, lottery, bingo, 50/50, watch and win, donate and win and play to win with iGaming products.

Designed to drive millions of followers to the HeadsUp sites and applications, the platform takes the risk away from its Charity clients and through licensed gaming and new media engagement tools does all the work in a safe, secure and innovative environment.

HeadsUp has engaged and partnered with several world-renowned partners to aggregate the operations under one roof and monetize it through revenue share agreements. The estimates of traffic and dollar volume of funds raised from iFundRaiser are substantial.

The Company looks forward to announcing the first contracts to be executed within weeks.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

For further information: HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc., Investor Relations, (403) 269-9039, https://HeadsUpEntertainment.com

