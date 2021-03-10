HeadsUp Entertainment Welcomes US Gaming Legal Icon John Tipton To Advisory Board

Tipton to Guide HeadsUp's Regulatory and Gaming Compliance Team

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (Pinksheets: HDUP.PK) is pleased to announce that John Tipton has joined the company's Strategic Advisory Board and has also been retained as lead gaming counsel for the US market. John is currently reviewing, guiding and counselling negotiations on 3 major contracts for the Company and through his vast network of clients and contacts looks to help build HeadsUp into a major player in the rapidly accelerating gaming sector.

John is internationally recognized as an authority in the regulatory, legal and operational issues of the gambling industry. In 1990, while a member of the cabinet of the Governor of Colorado, Mr. Tipton was instrumental in the drafting of the limited gaming legislation in Colorado and was responsible for its implementation. Following the legalization of Sports Betting in Colorado in 2019, Mr. Tipton has been assisting clients in the process of getting licensed to have sports betting operations.

He created and directed the Colorado Division of Gaming, which included licensing, taxation and regulatory functions. He was also the chief negotiator for the State of Colorado on the Indian gaming compacts with the two federally recognized Indian tribes located in Colorado. Mr. Tipton has been involved in the casino gaming and hospitality industry for nearly 18 years and has served as CEO, President and General Counsel to several international gaming companies.

In addition to his work in the gaming industry, Mr. Tipton was the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Revenue and was responsible for all tax matters in Colorado, the Division of Motor Vehicles, the operation and regulation of the Colorado Lottery, the Colorado Division of Racing and the Colorado Liquor Division. He was the chief liquor licensing officer for the state of Colorado and also handled numerous disciplinary actions against liquor licensees.

With the passage of Proposition DD, which legalizes sports betting in Colorado, Mr. Tipton is a member of the Division of Gaming's Task Force to help the division develop rules, regulations, and implementation plans for legalizing sports betting in Colorado.

"I feel privileged to be joining the HeadsUp organization and working closely with its management team to guide them through this critical time where technology and timing intersect with regulation and licensing in an exploding sector" commented John Tipton. "Few companies have the potential to capture market share and revenue in the way I see HeadsUp being positioned."

HeadsUp CEO Doug Wilson stated "John Tipton is a living, breathing industry icon and we are thrilled he has agreed to work in a substantial capacity guiding our business forward. The Colorado market specifically has some major opportunities that we will be announcing and the future is looking very bright for our plans to launch multiple US state gaming initiatives."

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

