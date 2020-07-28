HeadsUp Entertainment Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTC: HDUP.PK) today updates its shareholders on a series of items. The Company has just completed its financial statements for all years up to 2020 and is preparing its last quarterly statement to be updated with OTC Markets to bring the Company to Current Filing Status.

The Company has retained the national law firm Dickson Wright PLLC as new securities counsel for several matters including compliance with the regulatory bodies in the US and Canada as well as representation in 2 acquisitions and a licensing agreement in the Online Gaming sector.

The Company is in the final stage of negotiations to acquire a licensed online sportsbook and online casino platform to acquire between 50% and 100% of the shares of company which has processed over $110,000,000 in wagers and reported over $5,200,000 in revenue in the past 4 years. An LOI is expected to be completed in the next 2 weeks. A second acquisition, also in the Gaming sector has been targeted by management as well as plans to enter into a Licensing Agreement with a global media partner.

The Company reports that its total Issued and Outstanding shares remains unchanged over the past 4 years at 204,207,657 shares with total non-restricted shares also unchanged at 70,091,138. New members of the management team will be announced soon along with the upcoming expansion of global gaming operations in this quickly expanding sector.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global media and entertainment company engaged in the creation of branded entertainment through the development, production and marketing of televised programming based on poker and other entertainment themes. For more information see the Company's website www.headsupentertainment.com.

