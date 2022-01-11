HeadsUp 2022 Shareholder Update

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (Pinksheets: HDUP.PK) today updates all shareholders and interested parties in its corporate status and upcoming operational objectives. As previously announced, HeadsUp is working to close a major acquisition in the gaming software sector that is anticipated to exponentially increase the company's value on its Balance Sheet and through new revenues and contracts as part of the transaction. The Company anticipates this Closing in the month of January 2022.

The acquisition is a part of a major growth strategy that will leverage existing gaming operations on to the global stage and be part of the corporate finance strategy to uplist the Company to a higher tier exchange through a planned merger with a fully reporting Company. The effect of this merger will allow Canadian shareholders to have their positions become fully tradable and allow the Company to initiate a series of product launches in multiple sectors. These new revenue streams will begin in Q1 2022.

The rollout of operations is planned to include the following:

Acquisition of one of the world's leading suppliers of digital lottery and online games with a substantial number of contracts in place

Selected as the supplier, operator and license holder for a number of the world's largest gaming markets. Full details forthcoming.

Access licenses in major global gaming markets via a partnership with a major operator in gaming technology in Africa , many Sub Saharan countries as well as north and east African markets as well as South American opportunities. This agreement is in final stages of negotiation

, many Sub Saharan countries as well as north and east African markets as well as South American opportunities. This agreement is in final stages of negotiation Closing acquisition of a multimillion dollar asset that is a well known global legal lottery concierge platform with database over 4 million users which HeadsUp plans on launching in multiple countries including the US in 2022

Launching joint venture with global marketing partner MH Universe, one of the world's leading digital and traditional marketing agencies based in the UK and operating an NFT technology platform and operating system along with the previously announced Tokonomica Agency. Major NFT rollout planned for Q2 and Q3 2022.

Launch and distribution of Safariflix, a worldwide streamed and televised program with global charity fundraising platform in partnership with MH Universe and the Pure Wildlife Fund in South Africa . Oceanflix, a follow up program will launch and air mid 2022

. Oceanflix, a follow up program will launch and air mid 2022 The GameChangerz sports handicapping media platform will continue to be leveraged over many media platforms with multiple revenue streams from affiliate marketing to direct sales and advertising with expanded content designed to monetize both traditional and nontraditional global sports.

"There are many opportunities unfolding simultaneously within the Company's business development plan and although some are taking more time that anticipated, the wait will be worth the investment of time, money and effort" commented HeadsUp President and CEO Doug Wilson. "We look to start 2022 with a series of tangible closings that we anticipate will exponentially increase the value of this global, digital, media and gaming company and truly be a disruptor in the monetization of a massive marketplace".

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

For further information: HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc., Investor Relations, (403) 230-8709, https://HeadsUpEntertainment.com