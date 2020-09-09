HeadStart Copywriting is 1 of 7 Women-led Ventures Accepted into First Cohort of York University's ELLA Altitude Program

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - HeadStart Copywriting announces that it has been admitted in the Entrepreneurial Leadership & Learning Alliance (ELLA) Altitude program for women entrepreneurs. HeadStart is 1 of 7 women-led business finalists selected to join the program's first cohort on October 1.

The ELLA Altitude program is led by York University and funded by the federal government. ELLA supports women founders from the York Region and the Greater Toronto Area who are ready to grow and expand internationally.

Over the four month program, each Altitude participant will have access to a community of other women founders, mentors and experts who will provide them with advice and business connections to grow and expand their ventures.

"HeadStart Copywriting is experiencing significant growth since introducing our enterprise subscription model for unlimited writing and editing" says Susan Varty, Founder and CEO of HeadStart Copywriting. "Marketers and executives, globally, can benefit from HeadStart if we can create more awareness and expand - and ELLA will be a large part of our strategy to build momentum in the right direction."

About ELLA Altitude

ELLA's unique ecosystem and innovative educational approach, based on knowledge sharing and work-integrated learning, equip women entrepreneurs with the tools, skills and connections they need to succeed in a global business community. For more information about ELLA visit https://ella.yorku.ca/altitude.

About HeadStart Copywriting

HeadStart Copywriting provides unlimited writing and editing to deliver high quality, industry-focused content. Sold by user licence as a subscription, HeadStart helps marketers publish more to win business. Please visit https://headstartcopywriting.com.

For further information: Susan Varty, Founder and CEO, HeadStart Copywriting, [email protected], 1.416.712.4440