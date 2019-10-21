HDI Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call Notification

LANGLEY, BC, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2019 third quarter financial results by newswire before markets open on Tuesday November 12, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

To access the call, please dial toll free 1-888-390-0546 or (416) 764-8688 (GTA) at least five minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available through November 26, 2019 by calling toll free 1-888-390-0541 or (416) 764-8677 (GTA), followed by passcode 462177.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction markets. The Company currently operates a network of 62 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as 1 sawmill and kiln drying operation.

Website: http://www.hdidist.com

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: fkarmally@hdidist.com

Related Links

http://hardwoods-inc.com

